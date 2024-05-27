Has BRF (BRFS) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BRF (BRFS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BRF is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 262.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BRFS has returned 34.2% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 3.3%. As we can see, BRF is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Freshpet (FRPT). The stock is up 50.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Freshpet's current year EPS has increased 385.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so BRFS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Freshpet is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track BRF and Freshpet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

