Has BRF (BRFS) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BRF (BRFS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BRF is one of 194 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 62.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BRFS has moved about 15.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 0.7% on average. This means that BRF is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). The stock has returned 59.1% year-to-date.

In Celsius Holdings Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.6% so far this year, so BRFS is performing better in this area. Celsius Holdings Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on BRF and Celsius Holdings Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

