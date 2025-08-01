Has Boyd Gaming (BYD) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Boyd Gaming (BYD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boyd Gaming is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BYD has gained about 17% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 7.3% on average. This shows that Boyd Gaming is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE). The stock is up 25.8% year-to-date.

In Adtalem Global Education's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Boyd Gaming belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.8% so far this year, so BYD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Adtalem Global Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #28. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Boyd Gaming and Adtalem Global Education as they could maintain their solid performance.

