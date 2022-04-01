Has Boyd Gaming (BYD) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Boyd Gaming (BYD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boyd Gaming is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 287 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BYD has returned 0.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 12.8%. This means that Boyd Gaming is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pearson (PSO). The stock is up 18.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Pearson's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Boyd Gaming belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.6% this year, meaning that BYD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Pearson, however, belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #70. The industry has moved -5.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Boyd Gaming and Pearson as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.