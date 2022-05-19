Has Bowlero (BOWL) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Bowlero Corp. is one of 285 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bowlero Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOWL's full-year earnings has moved 53.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BOWL has moved about 10.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -30.8%. This means that Bowlero Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Delta Apparel (DLA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2%.

In Delta Apparel's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bowlero Corp. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 33 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 30.5% so far this year, meaning that BOWL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Delta Apparel falls under the Textile - Apparel industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -33.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bowlero Corp. and Delta Apparel as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.