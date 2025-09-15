Has BorgWarner (BWA) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. BorgWarner (BWA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

BorgWarner is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 96 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BorgWarner is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWA's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BWA has returned 37.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BorgWarner is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Dorman Products (DORM) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.5%.

For Dorman Products, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BorgWarner belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12% so far this year, meaning that BWA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dorman Products belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #190. The industry has moved -3.5% year to date.

BorgWarner and Dorman Products could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

