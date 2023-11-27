Has Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Booking Holdings (BKNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Booking Holdings is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG's full-year earnings has moved 3.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BKNG has returned about 54.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 20.2%. This means that Booking Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, MercadoLibre (MELI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 81.5%.

Over the past three months, MercadoLibre's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Booking Holdings belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 47.3% so far this year, so BKNG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. MercadoLibre is also part of the same industry.

Booking Holdings and MercadoLibre could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

