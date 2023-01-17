Has Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Booking Holdings (BKNG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Booking Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 226 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BKNG has gained about 14.2% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 20.8%. This means that Booking Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Signet (SIG). The stock is up 5.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Signet's current year EPS has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Booking Holdings is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 32.5% this year, meaning that BKNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Signet falls under the Retail - Jewelry industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -39.6%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Booking Holdings and Signet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

