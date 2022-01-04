Has Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Booking Holdings (BKNG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Booking Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 232 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BKNG has moved about 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.5%. This means that Booking Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Chico's FAS (CHS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.5%.

The consensus estimate for Chico's FAS's current year EPS has increased 108.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Booking Holdings is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #193 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.6% so far this year, meaning that BKNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Chico's FAS belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +1.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Booking Holdings and Chico's FAS as they could maintain their solid performance.

