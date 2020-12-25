Has Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 40.42% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BCC has gained about 35.64% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 21.47% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BCC belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 32.54% so far this year, meaning that BCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track BCC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

