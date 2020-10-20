Has Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 64.37% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BCC has returned about 6.57% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 12.67%. This means that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BCC belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.89% so far this year, meaning that BCC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to BCC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

