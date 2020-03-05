Has Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is one of 100 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 20.85% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BCC has returned 2.93% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have lost an average of 1.03%. As we can see, Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BCC belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.30% so far this year, meaning that BCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BCC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

