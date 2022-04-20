Has Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Boise Cascade (BCC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Boise Cascade is one of 105 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 62.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BCC has returned 6.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 18.2% on average. This means that Boise Cascade is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Weyerhaeuser (WY). The stock is up 0.6% year-to-date.

In Weyerhaeuser's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 50.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.1% so far this year, meaning that BCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Weyerhaeuser is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Boise Cascade and Weyerhaeuser as they could maintain their solid performance.

