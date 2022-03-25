Has Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Boise Cascade (BCC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boise Cascade is one of 104 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 67.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BCC has gained about 0.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -15.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Boise Cascade is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Sterling Construction (STRL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.7%.

In Sterling Construction's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Boise Cascade is a member of the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 16.3% this year, meaning that BCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sterling Construction belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #232. The industry has moved -6.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Boise Cascade and Sterling Construction as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

