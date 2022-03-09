Has Boise Cascade (BCC) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Boise Cascade (BCC) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boise Cascade is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Boise Cascade is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 69.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BCC has moved about 0.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -19.3%. As we can see, Boise Cascade is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sterling Construction (STRL). The stock has returned 5.4% year-to-date.

For Sterling Construction, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boise Cascade belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.1% so far this year, so BCC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Sterling Construction falls under the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #195. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Boise Cascade and Sterling Construction. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

