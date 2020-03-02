Has Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Boingo Wireless (WIFI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boingo Wireless is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. WIFI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WIFI's full-year earnings has moved 26.56% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, WIFI has moved about 15.71% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 3.35% on average. This means that Boingo Wireless is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, WIFI belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.28% so far this year, so WIFI is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to WIFI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.