Has Bogota Financial (BSBK) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bogota Financial Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 892 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bogota Financial Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSBK's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BSBK has returned 10.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 10.5% on average. This means that Bogota Financial Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ). The stock has returned 19.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bogota Financial Corporation belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 87 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.7% so far this year, so BSBK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bogota Financial Corporation and Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

