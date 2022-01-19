Has Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Blue Star Foods Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSFC's full-year earnings has moved 25% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BSFC has returned about 9.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 7%. This means that Blue Star Foods Corp. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (WWNTY). The stock is up 23.1% year-to-date.

For Want Want China Holdings Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Blue Star Foods Corp. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 49 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.7% this year, meaning that BSFC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Want Want China Holdings Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Blue Star Foods Corp. and Want Want China Holdings Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

