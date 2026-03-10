Has Blue Bird (BLBD) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Blue Bird (BLBD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Blue Bird is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blue Bird is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD's full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BLBD has returned about 12.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 7.7% on average. As we can see, Blue Bird is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Magna (MGA) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.5%.

The consensus estimate for Magna's current year EPS has increased 13.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blue Bird belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.4% so far this year, so BLBD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Magna falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 54 stocks and is ranked #76. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Blue Bird and Magna as they could maintain their solid performance.

