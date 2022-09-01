Has Blucora (BCOR) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Blucora (BCOR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Blucora is one of 327 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blucora is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCOR's full-year earnings has moved 12.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BCOR has gained about 15.9% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 25.1%. As we can see, Blucora is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is NV5 Holdings (NVEE). The stock has returned 1.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, NV5 Holdings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blucora belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 178 individual stocks and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 42.1% so far this year, meaning that BCOR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NV5 Holdings, however, belongs to the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #22. The industry has moved -26.4% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Blucora and NV5 Holdings as they could maintain their solid performance.





Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Blucora, Inc. (BCOR): Free Stock Analysis Report



NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.