Has Blucora (BCOR) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Blucora (BCOR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Blucora is one of 307 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blucora is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCOR's full-year earnings has moved 18.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BCOR has moved about 14.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -14.2%. This means that Blucora is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY). The stock has returned 2.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Publicis Groupe SA's current year EPS has increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Blucora belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 159 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.6% so far this year, so BCOR is performing better in this area.

Publicis Groupe SA, however, belongs to the Advertising and Marketing industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #91. The industry has moved +3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Blucora and Publicis Groupe SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

