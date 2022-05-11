Has Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bloomin' Brands is one of 230 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bloomin' Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLMN's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BLMN has moved about 0.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 24.9%. This means that Bloomin' Brands is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is PC Connection (CNXN). The stock is up 8.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for PC Connection's current year EPS has increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bloomin' Brands is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #208 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 21.3% so far this year, so BLMN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, PC Connection belongs to the Retail - Computer Hardware industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved +8.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Bloomin' Brands and PC Connection as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

