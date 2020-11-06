Has Bloom Energy (BE) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Bloom Energy (BE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BE and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Bloom Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 259 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BE's full-year earnings has moved 4.88% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BE has returned about 106.16% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -41.91% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bloom Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BE belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 17.06% so far this year, so BE is performing better in this area.

BE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE): Free Stock Analysis Report



