Has Blend Labs (BLND) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Blend Labs (BLND) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Blend Labs is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 617 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Blend Labs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLND's full-year earnings has moved 29.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BLND has returned 60.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 23.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Blend Labs is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, OneSpan (OSPN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 48.8%.

For OneSpan, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Blend Labs belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 141 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 16.8% so far this year, meaning that BLND is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. OneSpan is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Blend Labs and OneSpan as they could maintain their solid performance.

