Has Blackstone Group IncThe (BX) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Blackstone Group IncThe (BX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Blackstone Group IncThe is one of 895 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BX's full-year earnings has moved 20.73% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BX has moved about 11.53% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -4.03%. This means that Blackstone Group IncThe is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, BX belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #125 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.47% so far this year, meaning that BX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Blackstone Group IncThe (BX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.