Has BlackSky Technology (BKSY) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BlackSky Technology Inc. is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 344 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BlackSky Technology Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKSY's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BKSY has gained about 21.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 9.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BlackSky Technology Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Cap Gemini SA (CGEMY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 19.3%.

The consensus estimate for Cap Gemini SA's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BlackSky Technology Inc. is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 199 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.2% so far this year, meaning that BKSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cap Gemini SA falls under the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #96. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to BlackSky Technology Inc. and Cap Gemini SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

