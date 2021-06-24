Has BlackRock (BLK) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of BlackRock (BLK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BlackRock is one of 894 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 0.25% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BLK has gained about 19.94% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 17.65% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BlackRock is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.51% so far this year, so BLK is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BLK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

