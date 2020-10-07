Has BlackRock (BLK) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of BlackRock (BLK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BlackRock is one of 901 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 9.63% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BLK has returned 15.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -15.69% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BlackRock is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.11% this year, meaning that BLK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BLK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.