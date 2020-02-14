Has BlackRock (BLK) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of BlackRock (BLK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

BlackRock is one of 840 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 3.35% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BLK has gained about 13.10% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 1.41% on average. This shows that BlackRock is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.73% so far this year, so BLK is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BLK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.