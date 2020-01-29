Has BlackRock (BLK) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of BlackRock (BLK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

BlackRock is one of 844 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 3.28% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BLK has moved about 5.42% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -1.12% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BlackRock is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.77% so far this year, so BLK is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BLK. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

