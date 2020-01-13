Has BlackRock (BLK) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of BlackRock (BLK), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BlackRock is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 845 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BLK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLK's full-year earnings has moved 2.20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BLK has moved about 1.89% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 0.32%. As we can see, BlackRock is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BLK belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.14% so far this year, meaning that BLK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on BLK as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

