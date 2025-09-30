Has BlackBerry (BB) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BlackBerry (BB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BlackBerry is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 603 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BB's full-year earnings has moved 66.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BB has returned about 32.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 21.6% on average. This means that BlackBerry is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM). The stock is up 33.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BlackBerry is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.1% so far this year, meaning that BB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., however, belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #174. The industry has moved +31.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BlackBerry and Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

