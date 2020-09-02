Has BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is one of 237 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 19.28% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BJ has gained about 95.95% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 0.36%. This shows that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BJ belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.91% so far this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on BJ as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

