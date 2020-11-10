Has BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 17.24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BJ has returned about 65.74% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 2.10% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, BJs Wholesale Club Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BJ belongs to the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 12.79% so far this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track BJ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

