Has BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BJ's Wholesale Club is one of 274 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BJ's Wholesale Club is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJ's full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BJ has returned 69.7% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 13.8%. This means that BJ's Wholesale Club is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pool Corp. (POOL). The stock is up 48.3% year-to-date.

In Pool Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BJ's Wholesale Club is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 22.1% this year, meaning that BJ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Pool Corp. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry. This 21-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved -38.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on BJ's Wholesale Club and Pool Corp. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

