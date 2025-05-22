Has BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

BJ's Restaurants is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 207 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BJ's Restaurants is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BJRI's full-year earnings has moved 23.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BJRI has moved about 18.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that BJ's Restaurants is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Canada Goose (GOOS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.4%.

Over the past three months, Canada Goose's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BJ's Restaurants belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #167 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.4% this year, meaning that BJRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Canada Goose, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #137. The industry has moved -8.8% so far this year.

BJ's Restaurants and Canada Goose could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

