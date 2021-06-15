Has BioNTech SE Sponsored (BNTX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BioNTech SE Sponsored (BNTX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

BioNTech SE Sponsored is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1016 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNTX's full-year earnings has moved 182.73% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BNTX has gained about 170.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.28% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BioNTech SE Sponsored is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BNTX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 466 individual stocks and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.17% so far this year, so BNTX is performing better in this area.

BNTX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

