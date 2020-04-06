Has BioNTech SE Sponsored (BNTX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of BioNTech SE Sponsored (BNTX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

BioNTech SE Sponsored is one of 896 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BNTX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNTX's full-year earnings has moved 9.43% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BNTX has returned 55.70% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -14.56%. This shows that BioNTech SE Sponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BNTX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.49% so far this year, meaning that BNTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track BNTX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

