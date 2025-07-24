Has BioNTech (BNTX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is one of 985 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNTX's full-year earnings has moved 36.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BNTX has returned about 0.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -3.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is EUROFINS SCIENT (ERFSF). The stock has returned 45.5% year-to-date.

For EUROFINS SCIENT, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 493 individual companies and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2% this year, meaning that BNTX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

EUROFINS SCIENT, however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 58-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved -6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR and EUROFINS SCIENT. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EUROFINS SCIENT (ERFSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.