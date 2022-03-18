Has BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BioDelivery Sciences International is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1159 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BioDelivery Sciences International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDSI's full-year earnings has moved 27.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BDSI has moved about 80% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6%. This means that BioDelivery Sciences International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX). The stock is up 13.8% year-to-date.

In Vertex Pharmaceuticals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 18% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BioDelivery Sciences International is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 539 individual companies and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.2% so far this year, meaning that BDSI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track BioDelivery Sciences International and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

