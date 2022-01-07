Has Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Biocept, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1160 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Biocept, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIOC's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BIOC has gained about 1.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.8% on average. This means that Biocept, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, BioVie Inc. (BIVI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.4%.

Over the past three months, BioVie Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 44.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Biocept, Inc. is a member of the Medical Services industry, which includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.8% so far this year, so BIOC is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, BioVie Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 230-stock industry is currently ranked #159. The industry has moved -6.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Biocept, Inc. and BioVie Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

