Has Big Lots (BIG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Big Lots (BIG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Big Lots is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIG's full-year earnings has moved 55.10% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BIG has returned 55.88% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 27.52%. This means that Big Lots is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, BIG belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.13% so far this year, meaning that BIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track BIG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.