Has Big Lots (BIG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Big Lots (BIG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Big Lots is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIG's full-year earnings has moved 53.36% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BIG has moved about 68.59% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 41.01%. This means that Big Lots is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BIG belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.53% this year, meaning that BIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on BIG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

