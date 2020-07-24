Has Big Lots (BIG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Big Lots (BIG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Big Lots is one of 207 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIG's full-year earnings has moved 106.36% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BIG has moved about 45.30% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 22.38%. This shows that Big Lots is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BIG belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.31% so far this year, so BIG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on BIG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

