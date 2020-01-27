Has Beyond Meat (BYND) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Beyond Meat (BYND) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Beyond Meat is one of 179 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BYND is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYND's full-year earnings has moved 7.97% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BYND has moved about 58.06% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 1.01%. This means that Beyond Meat is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BYND belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.13% this year, meaning that BYND is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on BYND as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

