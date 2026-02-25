Has Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (BWMX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 255 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMX's full-year earnings has moved 38% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BWMX has returned about 31.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -5.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Perdoceo Education (PRDO). The stock is up 11% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Perdoceo Education's current year EPS has increased 9.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #164 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 13.4% this year, meaning that BWMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Perdoceo Education falls under the Schools industry. Currently, this industry has 17 stocks and is ranked #33. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.1%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C and Perdoceo Education. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

