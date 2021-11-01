Has Best Buy Co. (BBY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Best Buy Co. (BBY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Best Buy Co. is one of 219 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 17.71% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BBY has gained about 22.50% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 5.48% on average. This shows that Best Buy Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, BBY is a member of the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 46.41% so far this year, meaning that BBY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on BBY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

