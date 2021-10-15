Has Best Buy Co. (BBY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Best Buy Co. (BBY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Best Buy Co. is one of 219 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 17.09% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BBY has returned about 12.90% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -7.60%. As we can see, Best Buy Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, BBY is a member of the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 38.96% so far this year, so BBY is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

BBY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

