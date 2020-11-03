Has Best Buy Co. (BBY) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Best Buy Co. (BBY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BBY and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Best Buy Co. is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 206 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BBY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBY's full-year earnings has moved 28.54% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BBY has returned about 31.80% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 31.11%. This shows that Best Buy Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BBY belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.19% so far this year, meaning that BBY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BBY will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

