Has Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Berkshire Hathaway B is one of 901 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Berkshire Hathaway B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BRK.B has gained about 18% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -1.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Berkshire Hathaway B is outperforming its peers so far this year.

ACRES Commercial (ACR) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.5%.

In ACRES Commercial's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 63.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.1% so far this year, so BRK.B is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ACRES Commercial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #225. The industry has moved -6.5% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Berkshire Hathaway B and ACRES Commercial. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.